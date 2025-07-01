Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 196.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.