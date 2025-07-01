Unified Investment Management Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Unified Investment Management cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $91.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $911,711.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,251.54. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,607 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

