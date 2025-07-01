Unified Investment Management Sells 79 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Unified Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $378.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $382.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

