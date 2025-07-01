Unified Investment Management Buys 1,264 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Unified Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 7.9% of Unified Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7%

GPC opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.