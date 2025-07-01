Unified Investment Management Acquires 1,501 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,470,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,881,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,634 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,217 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of WY opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

