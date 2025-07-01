UBS Group Raises Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $145.00

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

NASDAQ:EXE traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.55. 1,037,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,973,033,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,932,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $624,083,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $518,328,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

