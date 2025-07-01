Tungsten West (LON:TUN) Trading Down 10.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tungsten West PLC (LON:TUN – Get Free Report) were down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.14). Approximately 5,556,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 505% from the average daily volume of 918,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.40 ($0.16).

Tungsten West Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.33. The company has a market cap of £21.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tungsten West news, insider Richard William Macfarlane Maxey sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £14,700 ($20,186.76). Corporate insiders own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tungsten West

Tungsten West Plc is a UK based company focussed on recommencing production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, England.

The Hemerdon mine is the world’s third largest Tungsten resource. The mine has had over £170m spent on it via the previous operator, with first production expected in 2022 and a mine life of 18.5 years.

