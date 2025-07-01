Top Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 30th

NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, and Meta Platforms are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or provide services related to information technology—such as software, hardware, semiconductors and internet platforms. Because the tech sector evolves rapidly, these stocks tend to offer higher growth potential but also exhibit greater volatility compared with broader market averages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 99,998,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,535,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.89. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

PLTR traded up $6.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,793,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,339,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $323.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.91, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $148.22.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $740.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,459,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,516,168. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.45. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $748.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

