Top Dividend Stocks To Research – June 30th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, NextEra Energy, Exxon Mobil, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, PepsiCo, Pfizer, and Ford Motor are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that return a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. By investing in these stocks, shareholders receive a steady income stream in addition to any price appreciation. They tend to be issued by mature, financially stable firms with reliable cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 97,937,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,831,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, hitting $69.12. 13,973,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,945,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.19. 8,341,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,694,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The firm has a market cap of $466.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.79. 42,027,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,537,737. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,277,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 26,294,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,315,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 57,078,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,853,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

