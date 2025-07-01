Top Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Today – June 30th

American Battery Technology, Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, Platinum Group Metals, and NOVONIX are the seven Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies that research, develop, manufacture or supply batteries and related energy-storage systems. By investing in these equities, market participants gain exposure to growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and portable electronics, with returns often driven by advances in battery chemistry, production scale and the availability of key raw materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

American Battery Technology stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.63. 5,672,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,574. American Battery Technology has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,793,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,307. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $150,000,000.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $133,725.88.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 659,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Tetra Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Platinum Group Metals (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

Platinum Group Metals stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.53. 531,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.70. Platinum Group Metals has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.27.

NOVONIX (NVX)

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

Shares of NOVONIX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,199. NOVONIX has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

