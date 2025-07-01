Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Northland Securities raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Titan Machinery from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Shares of TITN opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.35. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $594.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.76 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,817,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after buying an additional 948,707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,241,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 920,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 702,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

