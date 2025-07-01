The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $818,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $1,882,322 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $186.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

