The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by DSG Capital Advisors LLC

DSG Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DSG Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $714.30. The company has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

