The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its 200-day moving average is $180.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

