The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The AES Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

