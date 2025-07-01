Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $14.09. Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.94.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

Featured Stories

