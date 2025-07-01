Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenable from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Tenable alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $178,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,215.80. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $39,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,845 shares of company stock valued at $637,709. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 858.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 115.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.