TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.
TC Bancshares Price Performance
TC Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.
About TC Bancshares
