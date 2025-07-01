TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

TC Bancshares Price Performance

TC Bancshares stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.