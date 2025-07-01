Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 539 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 398,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

