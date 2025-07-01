Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 65,113.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,919,000 after buying an additional 701,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the fourth quarter valued at $148,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth about $145,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Snap-On by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,819,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,651,000 after purchasing an additional 411,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth about $57,738,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Longbow Research raised Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-On Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SNA opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $316.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

