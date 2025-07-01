Sunbelt Securities Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

