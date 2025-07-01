Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $63,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $128.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

