Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $35,000 Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

