Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 1,065 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.