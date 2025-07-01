Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 437.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Refiners ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $26.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.79. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Refiners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.