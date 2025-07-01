Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,014.34. This trade represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $357.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

