Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

