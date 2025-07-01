Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in AT&T by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

AT&T Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of T stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.