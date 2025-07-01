Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,886,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,411,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,624 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after purchasing an additional 432,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,861,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,290,000 after purchasing an additional 142,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $234.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.62. SBA Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $187.06 and a 52-week high of $252.64.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

In related news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.43.

Get Our Latest Report on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.