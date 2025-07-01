Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 642,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,921,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of 3M by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 747,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,553,000 after buying an additional 280,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 122.7% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

3M stock opened at $152.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.10. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

