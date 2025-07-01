Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up about 0.8% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,036,603,000 after purchasing an additional 214,060 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $689,135,000 after buying an additional 2,201,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $414,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,760 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,355,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $222,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $140,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 306,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. The trade was a 9.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.60. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $24.53 and a one year high of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AR. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

