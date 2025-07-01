Summit Trail Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,588 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Barclays lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $1,039,470.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

