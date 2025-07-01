Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 277.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.4% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $708.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $602.45 and its 200 day moving average is $587.92. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $714.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

