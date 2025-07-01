Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 2,638 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.