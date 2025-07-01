Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 2,301 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.2%

LIN stock opened at $469.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.01. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

Get Our Latest Report on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.