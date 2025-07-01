Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Shares of SMMT opened at $21.28 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $36.91. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of -1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

