Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $64,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,174,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,705,466,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,562,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,005,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,499,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,229,000 after buying an additional 44,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,324,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

NYSE MLM opened at $548.70 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $542.23 and a 200-day moving average of $519.36.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

