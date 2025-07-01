Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Pacific Land worth $62,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,008,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,057.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,221.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,267.70. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1 year low of $724.75 and a 1 year high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.24% and a return on equity of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

