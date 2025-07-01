Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 13,278 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $83,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

