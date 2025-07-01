Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $69.95 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 639,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $69,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 94.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $137.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 58.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

