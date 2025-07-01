Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $68.57 Million Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Palomar worth $68,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 536.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Palomar by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Palomar Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $154.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $174.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.97 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,761.28. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.96, for a total transaction of $809,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,551,160.48. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,702 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,574. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

