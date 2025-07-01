Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $67.14 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $67,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in State Street by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 127.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 237,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in State Street by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on State Street from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $117,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,154.88. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 0.5%

STT opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

