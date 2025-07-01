Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $61.03 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $61,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,352,932,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,114,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,588,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,349 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 364.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,652,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 36,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $3,113,460. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.86. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

