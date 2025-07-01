Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $57.42 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,383 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Eversource Energy worth $57,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.3%

ES opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.