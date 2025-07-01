Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $77,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $162.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day moving average is $171.70. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODFL

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.