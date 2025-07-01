Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,562 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Manhattan Associates worth $81,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,321,000 after buying an additional 841,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $201,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after buying an additional 578,295 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,075.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 399,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,842,000 after buying an additional 380,722 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after buying an additional 310,257 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.88.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $197.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.68. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.