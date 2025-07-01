Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,144,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 41,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $59,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after acquiring an additional 579,525 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in HP by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $217,319,000 after purchasing an additional 899,349 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $20,864,000 after buying an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,492,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $9,481,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

