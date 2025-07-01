Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $33.25 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Prologis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

