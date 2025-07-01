Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,438 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 84% compared to the typical volume of 2,956 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of EIX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.36. 473,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,746. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

