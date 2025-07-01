Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Has $60.44 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 32.4% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 47,898 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $547,000.

SPLG stock opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.27.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

